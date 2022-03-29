Landsea Homes (LSEA) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Landsea Homes to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Landsea Homes and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landsea Homes Competitors 385 1491 1364 89 2.35

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.77%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 10.82% 143.51% 11.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.92 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.66

Landsea Homes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ competitors have a beta of 2.40, indicating that their average stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landsea Homes competitors beat Landsea Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.