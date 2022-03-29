Lannebo Fonder AB Buys 225,000 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 4.7% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $39,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,012 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,575,000 after purchasing an additional 640,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,380,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,176,000 after purchasing an additional 586,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 84,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,226. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

