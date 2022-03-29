Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.26 Per Share

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $6.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.48. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.62 EPS.
Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.
Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $79.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $99.26.
In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $414,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,710 shares of company stock worth $38,529,393 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)
Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.