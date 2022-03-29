Learn CW Investment Corp (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Update

Learn CW Investment Corp (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LCW remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Tuesday. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,144. Learn CW Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Learn CW Investment stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Learn CW Investment Corp (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 940,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000.

Learn CW Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Learn CW Investment Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California.

