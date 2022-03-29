Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

AAPL opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

