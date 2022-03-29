Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,217 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $148.94. The company had a trading volume of 114,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,141. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.11 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

