Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Z stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 84,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $147.86.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $37,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,139. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

