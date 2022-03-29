Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,143 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. 20,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,300. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

