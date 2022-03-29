Leju (LEJU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LEJU opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65. Leju has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Leju Holdings Limited ( NYSE:LEJU Get Rating ) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

