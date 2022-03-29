Leju (LEJU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LEJU opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65. Leju has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.73.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Leju Company Profile (Get Rating)
Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.