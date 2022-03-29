LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.44.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE opened at $119.50 on Monday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.50.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 14.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 185.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 29.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.