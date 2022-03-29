LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Up to $157.23

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.23, but opened at $169.00. LHC Group shares last traded at $166.60, with a volume of 213,204 shares trading hands.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

