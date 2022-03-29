LifeSteps Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital World Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $223.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,224,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,005,380. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

