Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.92 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $157,129.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00272444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001452 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

