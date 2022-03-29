Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.83.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $119.62 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

