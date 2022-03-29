Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $291.47 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $222.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

