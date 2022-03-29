Lincoln National Corp Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in International Paper by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in International Paper by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in International Paper by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

