Lincoln National Corp Has $500,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 209,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 103,849 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average is $99.84. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.