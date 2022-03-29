Lincoln National Corp Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of ILCV stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $71.04.

