Lincoln National Corp Invests $552,000 in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

