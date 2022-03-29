Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,822 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

