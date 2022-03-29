Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 41,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $177.83 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average is $166.38. The company has a market capitalization of $467.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

