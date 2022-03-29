Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,130 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

