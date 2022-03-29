Lincoln National Corp Takes $1.31 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,685 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,764,000 after purchasing an additional 431,689 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after buying an additional 411,501 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after acquiring an additional 725,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 498,114 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

AEM stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

