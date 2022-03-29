LINK (LN) Price Hits $141.13 on Exchanges

LINK (LN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $843.34 million and $1.60 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINK has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $141.13 or 0.00297584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.46 or 0.07126095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.14 or 0.99766878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.