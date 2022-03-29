LinkEye Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $150,701.00 (LET)

LinkEye (LET) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. LinkEye has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $150,701.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LinkEye has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.10 or 0.07147906 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,363.85 or 0.99688475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046581 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

