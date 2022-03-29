Lion Electric (LEV) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 691 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lion Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lion Electric and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 176 691 985 20 2.45

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 78.74%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.42%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s rivals have a beta of 0.09, indicating that their average share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -16.11 Lion Electric Competitors $1.17 billion $59.24 million -22.60

Lion Electric’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lion Electric rivals beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

