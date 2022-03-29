Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 35.3% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $111,869.99 and $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,850.94 or 1.00068668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00064769 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00023227 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001004 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

