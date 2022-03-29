Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Sells C$1,639,394.82 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total value of C$1,639,394.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at C$3,550,479.32.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 62.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a PE ratio of -101.10. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$53.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAC. Cowen raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.80.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

