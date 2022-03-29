Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Down 44.6% in March

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,800 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 700,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LIZI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 211,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,352. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $81.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.40. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $9.51.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.93 million during the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lizhi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lizhi by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lizhi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lizhi by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Lizhi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

