LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells $41,400.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $41,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $40,860.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $34,470.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $64,260.00.
Shares of LMPX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 73,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,306. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.
About LMP Automotive (Get Rating)
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
