LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells $41,400.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $41,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $64,260.00.

Shares of LMPX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 73,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,306. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth $2,102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 196.2% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LMP Automotive (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.