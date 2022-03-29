Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.76

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.76 and last traded at $65.73, with a volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Loews alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,424,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.