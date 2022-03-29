Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

Lossless (LSS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 32% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.93 or 0.07226038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.05 or 0.99663111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

