Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

LOVE traded up $13.23 on Tuesday, hitting $60.40. 63,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,205. The firm has a market cap of $913.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60.

Get Lovesac alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. upped their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $256,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.