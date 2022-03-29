LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $21.82. LSB Industries shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 11,992 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXU. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.78.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. Analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,066,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LSB Industries by 703.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

