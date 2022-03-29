Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LUCD opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

LUCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

