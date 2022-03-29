Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ LUCD opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.
About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.