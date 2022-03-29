Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $12.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.92.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

