Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Up 54.3% in March

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 13.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,524,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,988,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.08 on Tuesday. 59 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,322. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

