Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of MN opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manning & Napier (MN)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.