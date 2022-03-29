Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of MN opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

