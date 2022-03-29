Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,762,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,180,674 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 4.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $71,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams Companies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after buying an additional 1,319,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 345,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,107,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

