Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 623,830 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,830 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 11.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $176,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

AEP stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,979. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $87.18. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

