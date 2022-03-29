Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 66.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 914,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 364,994 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,221,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 37.8% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 45,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 844,259 shares of company stock valued at $20,971,988. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

