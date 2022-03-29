Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.

Shares of MKFG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. 46,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,266. Markforged has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $179,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Markforged by 683.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 235,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

