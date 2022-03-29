MarteXcoin Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (MXT)

MarteXcoin (MXT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, MarteXcoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MarteXcoin has a total market cap of $5,680.31 and $1.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002657 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001241 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004033 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 5,997,578 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum . MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MixTrust (MXT) dedicates itself to constructing a distributed, decentralized, open-source, and integrated DeFi ecosystem. Additionally, this will be supported through distributed networks, intelligent smart contracts, oracle networks, cross-chain protocols, and financial dApp tools. “

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

