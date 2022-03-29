Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.06

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.06 and last traded at $123.98, with a volume of 6553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $39,219.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,437 shares of company stock worth $4,165,937. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matson by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

