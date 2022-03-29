Maxim Group Lowers TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Price Target to $7.00

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 205.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

