Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $539,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after buying an additional 978,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after acquiring an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,757. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day moving average is $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $377.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.85.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.