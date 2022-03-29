MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,700 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 1,410,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEGEF. TD Securities cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

