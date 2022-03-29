MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 1,706,133 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,123,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 21,795,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,658. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.91.
MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.