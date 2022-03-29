Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) PT Lowered to $18.00

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meituan from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Meituan alerts:

Shares of MPNGF stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Meituan has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.