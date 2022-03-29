Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $6,779.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005543 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00025652 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.51 or 0.00765756 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

